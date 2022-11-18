During the monthly meeting of the Pike County Public Library Board of Trustees Nov. 14, District Librarian Louella Allen tendered a letter to the board to inform them of her impending retirement.
Allen, who has been on a leave of absence for the past several weeks for health reasons, informed the board that she would use what time off she had accrued and would then retire.
“I don’t think I’ll be able to come back and put in the 70-hour week like I have been,” Allen said. “And the library district needs to be able to have someone in charge and can rely on.”
Allen said she has enjoyed every minute of her time with the library district and appreciated it.
Allen then presented a motion to the board that Assistant Director of Libraries Delania Adkins be promoted to director as her replacement.
Adkins has been
acting director during Allen’s medical leave of absence.
Adkins has a master’s degree and has 27 years of experience with the library district.
The board voted unanimously to accept receipt of Allen’s retirement letter and to appoint Adkins as the new director of libraries upon Allen’s departure.
The board also voted unanimously to give a $5,000 salary increase to Adkins, which will be reviewed later.
Adkins told the board that she is looking for additional staff to bring all the libraries up to the appropriate levels of staffing.
In other business, Adkins presented the regional librarian’s report from Frankfort which was solely comprised of information to the board about the new state statutes that go into effect Jan. 1.
Senate Bill 167 provides for an alternative trustee appointment process, requirements for approval of capital projects and the option to lease or build to lease buildings to educational institutions.
The new law allows a fiscal court to pass a resolution to adopt a process for appointing trustees to a library board.
Currently, the local library board nominates two people for each board vacancy and submits them to the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA).
The KDLA passes those nominations to the judge-executive, who presents them to the fiscal court which then can either accept or reject both names.
If the fiscal court rejects the new nominees, then the county judge-executive and fiscal court have 30 days to appoint a trustee of their own choosing.
The judge-executive would then inform the KDLA of their appointments and those trustees will serve a four-year term or if they are filling an unexpired term, they will fill the rest of that term.
SB 167 also provides for the fiscal court to approve any capital expenditure of $1 million or more. This does not apply to awards made from the Public Library Facilities Construction grants that were made before the effective date of this act.
Finally, SB 167 allows libraries to lease or build to lease a building for use by educational institutions.
This would require a majority vote of both the library board and the fiscal court and can be initiated either by the library or fiscal court over any period of time.
The buildings will need to meet the requirements set out by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Adkins also reported the library district conducted 89 programs during the month of October with 3,450 people attending those programs.
The Pike County Library District is comprised of the main campus on Lee Avenue in Pikeville, and libraries located in Belfry, Elkhorn City, Phelps, Virgie and downtown Pikeville.