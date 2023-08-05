Long delays scheduled for beam setting over Ky. 80 in Pike County

The Transportation Cabinet is advising the public of long delays on Ky. 80 for bridge work in Pike County. The worksite is located at mp 2.2 just before the Ky. 1373/U.S. 460 on-ramp near Beaver Creek.
Contractor Triton INC will install beams above Ky. 80 as part of bridge work for the new U.S. 460 corridor. Crews will work Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motorists can expect long delays of 20-30 minutes during each installation. On-site traffic control will allow traffic through once the contractor reaches a safe stopping point.
Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated; all other motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route or plan for the delay. Schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to ensure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.