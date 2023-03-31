Kentucky is the birthplace for a number of interesting products, and this year, a product made in Pikeville was nominated for the “coolest thing made in Kentucky.”
The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers in partnership with Kentucky Farm Bureau announced a statewide competition to find the “coolest thing” made in the commonwealth.
The bracket-style contest is open to the public, who will get to vote for their favorite Kentucky-made products.
Of the products that participated in the tournament, one is made locally in Pikeville.
Joyce and Charlie Pinson, owners of Friends Drift Inn, said although they aren’t sure how, their Strawberry Moonshine Jam was nominated for the tournament.
Joyce said they are not members of the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, however, before the COVID-19 pandemic, she spoke at one of their conferences.
“I have no idea how we got nominated,” said Joyce. “But I have my suspicions.”
In the beginning round, the products included everything from big names like JIF, Post-Its and Ale-8 to small names like Friends Drift Inn.
“It’s a nice showcase of what Kentucky is and can be,” said Joyce. “It’s not just what we were, but what we are and where we’re going.”
It was a surprise and an honor, Charlie said, to find out they had been nominated.
“It’s a humbling experience,” said Charlie. “To be named with the amount of people and businesses that are up there.”
The Pinsons have taken hours of classes and training, Joyce said, and although it isn’t required, they both also have their food-handlers license.
They offer a variety of other jam flavors, Charlie said, and they are currently working on new products, such as cocktail syrups and a hot sauce.
The Pinsons collaborate with a lot of people, Joyce said, including the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
Whenever it is possible, Joyce said, they use Kentucky Proud products.
In their moonshine jam, Charlie said, they work with products from Pauly Hollow Moonshine, which is also made in Pike County.
Joyce said they strive to make their jams with the freshest, most natural ingredients.
“I think one thing that distinguishes our product,” said Joyce, “is we like to have fruit first in all of our fruit jams.”
The biggest thing about the moonshine jam, Joyce said, is that it is something that says, “Appalachia.”
“We want to shout Appalachia,” said Joyce. “We don’t want to just say it’s Kentucky proud, we want to say this is what we do in Appalachia, we’ve been doing it for hundreds of years, this is our modern take on it.”
The Pinsons produce, on average, about 800 jars of jam in a day, Charlie said, with only four people working.
Their team consists of Joyce and Charlie, along with their nephew, Jacob Frantom and Joyce’s mother, Verol Friend.
The tournament, which is still ongoing, is broken up into six rounds, which include: nominations, fan favorites, first round, second round, semi-finals and finals.
The Strawberry Moonshine Jam survived the nominations, but did not make it past the fan favorites to compete in the first round.