With a positive perspective, she worked her way up from customer to assistant general manager.
Susan Colwell-Linz recently moved from Hazard to Pikeville after she accepted the position of assistant general manager at the Pikeville Rent-a-Center.
After facing a mountain of obstacles, Susan said, keeping a positive outlook, a focus on the future and a thirst for success has helped her move her way up in a company she loves.
She wasn’t looking for a job when the manager of the Hazard Rent-a-Center asked her to apply, Susan said, however God knew what she needed and put her in the right place at the right time.
“I wasn’t looking for a job at that time,” said Susan. “When I needed a job, before I knew I needed it, God put it in my lap.”
Having been a customer of the Hazard store since 2010, Susan said, she went in to pay her Macbook off in 2021 and ended up being hired on as a sales associate.
According to Susan, the Hazard Rent-a-Center is owned by the Raintree Group, which purchased more stores throughout the region around 2018 and became a franchise.
When she was first hired in Hazard, Susan said, her manager asked if she was “coachable.”
At the time, she said, she wasn’t sure exactly what he meant.
Now, Susan said, after some growth, she understands it to mean that you have to take a step back, take a deep breath and try to view life from another perspective.
Most people think the world is about opinions, Susan said, however, it is really about perspectives.
“Something that you see may not always be the thing that I see, or somebody else sees,” said Susan. “We are all viewing this world from a different angle.”
Susan’s angle, she said, is to never give up.
“You can either let your perspective bring you down,” said Susan. “Or, you can let that perspective push you forward to succeed.”
Although she sits today as assistant general manager of Pikeville Rent-a-Center, Susan said, she faced a myriad of struggles before getting there.
Susan said she has made her fair share of mistakes in life, including fighting bouts of alcohol abuse.
She also suffers from depression and has battles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as she is a survivor of rape and domestic abuse.
Her family was her rock through her healing, Susan said.
The baby sister of five older brothers, Susan said, she was always picked on by her siblings for being her father’s favorite.
She wouldn’t have made it through her traumas without the support of her family, she said.
Susan said she gets through the hardest days by doing spa days with her daughter and getting cuddles from her sons.
“You get those cuddles,” she said, “and it all just goes away.”
Much like her parents, Susan also had six children — five boys and one girl.
Two of her children, she said, have special needs.
Being a single mother of six, Susan said, has been challenging, especially when it comes to juggling work life and home life, however, she wouldn’t change a thing.
As a matter of fact, Susan said, she wouldn’t change anything about her life, including the struggles.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said.
Even in the face of adversity, Susan said, she keeps a positive outlook.
“Some say I am stronger than most,” said Susan. “Me, I just say I’m having fun.”
Part of growth, Susan said, is learning from your mistakes.
No matter what she was going through, Susan said, she was always looking to brighter days ahead and how to adapt, overcome and succeed.
“If you’re living day by day, you’re just living,” said Susan. “But if you’re living and (looking to the future), you’re going to get the best of both worlds.”
Susan said she knew she was a good fit with the Raintree Group because they are just as family oriented as she is.
She went on to say she feels valued by her employers and they’ve been an inspiration to her.
“This is one of the first companies I’ve actually enjoyed working for,” said Susan. “When you go to work loving what you do, it doesn’t feel like work.”
Susan said she credits a lot of her growth to the leadership she’s been under within the Raintree group.
“Before I started with the Raintree Group, I didn’t care what people thought of me,” she said. “(They’ve) helped me adapt how I say what I say, the verbage I use … to be better.”
Keeping an eye on the future and an open mind, Susan said, she was able to adapt quickly to her role in the Raintree Group, both as a sales associate and as an assistant general manager.
Susan said the Raintree Group has given her an opportunity where no one else has.
Currently, Susan said, she is part of the first all women's management team within the Raintree Group.
Susan said she and her team plan to set the precedence for what women can do.
“We have big dreams that we would like to hit,” said Susan. “We want to excel, we want to grow.”
For the future, Susan said, she’s got her eye on the management position.
She doesn’t just want to be a good manager, she said, she wants to be the best manager.
“I want to be sitting in the (manager’s) seat of the number one store in the number one company,” Susan said.
For now, she said, she is happy to continue to learn and grow.
Susan said she hopes to be a role model for her daughter and for women everywhere.
“The only thing anyone can’t do,” said Susan. “Is the thing they don’t apply themselves to do; anything can be accomplished with the right application.”