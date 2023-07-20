The issue of having local legal representation attending board meetings was discussed during the Pike County Public Library District’s board of trustees meeting July 13.
Board member Greg May questioned why the board didn’t have a local law firm.
“Where is our current legal representative located at?” May said. “I would feel a lot better having an attorney present during our meetings so if we have a legal question we can inquire right then.”
Delania Adkins, director of libraries, said the board’s current legal advisors are in a Lexington law firm.
“I certainly see your point,” Adkins said. “Whatever the board wants me to do, I’ll do.”
May suggested putting out an advertisement seeking quotes from local law firms and discussing the issue later.
The board agreed unanimously to get quotes from local law firms.
The topic of the library tax rate was also discussed.
Board member Marvin Hensley informed the trustees that the board itself can set the library tax rate.
“We are not a board of directors, rather a board of trustees and therefore we can set the tax rate,” Hensley said. “We don’t have to take the compensated rate which is set by the state.”
While no action was officially taken regarding the tax rate issue, the board did agree to look at the issue when the tax season comes.
Also discussed was a proposal from the Pike County Historical Society to purchase the Pikeville Library location on Hambley Boulevard.
“I haven’t heard anything lately on the proposal,” Adkins said. “The last I heard was the Historical Society was waiting to hear back regarding several grant requests they have sent out.
“Also, the University of Pikeville has expressed an interest in purchasing the facility,” Adkins said. “But UPike doesn’t want to pay the amount of the appraised value.”
Hensley asked if the City of Pikeville has a role in any potential sale.
“They do but I’m sure to what extent,” Adkins said. “I will look into that and get back with the board on what I find out.”
No further action was taken on the issue.
Adkins informed the board of the monthly service report.
“We had 90 programs held in the district in the month of June,” Adkins said. “We had 5,445 people attending those programs.”
The next regular scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 10.