Valentine’s Day has a long-standing tradition of sending flowers to loved ones. This year, Evan Sykes of Reed Family Floral is making sure residents in Pike County nursing homes get to share in that tradition.
Sykes said his “Adopt a Resident” project is meant to bring smiles to those who need it most and to make 2023 full of love.
“I’m doing this because I thought it would bring some happiness,” Sykes said.
Valentine’s Day is all about togetherness and joy, Sykes said, and all-too-often residents in nursing homes spend it alone.
“My great grandmother was in a nursing home and I saw how lonely they are,” said Sykes. “I just thought this would be a good way to bring joy to them.”
The project really began last year Sykes said, and he got enough sponsors to successfully provide a flower to every resident in Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“We did Parkview last year,” said Sykes. “And that went over so well I thought I’d add a few more.”
Initially, Sykes said, he wanted to provide the flowers for every nursing home in Pike County, however, he feared his reach wouldn’t make it that far.
This year, he has reached out to other flower shops throughout the county in hopes that they could help fill the gaps.
Not only did the project do well last year, Sykes said, but it has gone over well this year, too, and it is mostly because of help from his customers.
“This would not be possible without the help of our loyal and caring customers,” said Sykes. “Reed Family Floral thanks you all from the bottom of our hearts for helping to bring these residents joy this Valentine’s Day.”
For $15.99 plus tax, sponsors will ensure residents in Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cedar Creek Assisted Living will receive a red rose with greenery in a vase with a bow along with a card saying who the rose is from. Sponsors may remain anonymous if they wish.
It isn’t necessary for sponsors to pay the full amount if they are unable to, Sykes said, as any donations to the project will help.
“If you can’t give the full $15,” said Sykes, “you can just send $5.”
For more information or to become a sponsor, call Reed Family Floral at, (606) 639-8212, or (606) 213-3333, or visit the Reed Family Floral Facebook page.