Dozens of people came together, both in-person and online, on Sept. 26 for the second annual Recovery Celebration, an event celebrating addiction recovery through music, prayer and personal testimonials.
Recovery Celebration provided a welcome space for several people to share their personal experiences of battling addiction, while offering resources and support for those who may be struggling. The event once again took place at New Beginnings Fellowship Church. It was organized by UNITE Pike during the month of September, which is nationally recognized as National Recovery Month.
Debby Bailey is a member of the UNITE Pike Planning Committee, and she said the event was held as a way to provide support to those who may be battling addiction, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, the number of suspected opioid overdoses, overdose-related deaths and incidents of relapse have spiked across Kentucky and many other states.
“In a year that is different than any of us have ever known before, we are separated and isolated,” Bailey said. “Many people are struggling and lonely. We felt it was important to reach out to those who suffer with addiction issues and remind them they are not alone.”
Bailey also expressed the significance of this event for the community in order to raise awareness for how to help people who may be struggling with addiction. She currently works as a substance abuse counselor in a women’s program.
“We also wanted to remind our community how important it is to reach out in compassion to those in need of help,” Bailey said. “We could have done the event completely online but felt there is an energy in being together in-person that is missing in a virtual-only event. The power of coming together during this difficult time speaks to the importance of celebrating those in recovery and the need to show compassion to those who want help.”
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist, spoke at the event about, among other topics, the importance of removing the stigma of addiction in order to encourage people to receive treatment.
He provided the public with alternative phrases to use in order to describe addiction. For example, he encouraged the public to use terms like “being in recovery” in place of “being clean,” and he suggested that people use “person with opioid use disorder” or “person with substance use disorder” instead of “addict,” “user” or “junkie” in order to help break down stigma around people who may struggle with addiction.
“These can create some sort of barriers and prevent people who have a problem from receiving care and creating a lot of problems when it comes to judgment and critique,” Dr. Al Akhrass said.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug addiction is a chronic, relapsing disorder that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and long-lasting changes in the brain. It is considered a complex brain disorder and a mental illness, and addiction is the most severe form of a substance use disorder.
Dr. Al Akhrass emphasized that it was important for the community to change the way it views drug and alcohol addiction. Rather than a “moral weakness,” he said, drug addiction should be viewed as a disease or disorder, similar to diabetes or hypertension.
“I think we have a major problem also with how we classify and describe addiction because a lot of people portray that kind of addiction as a moral weakness, problem or a failure, and I totally disagree with that,” he said. “This conception should be completely kicked out, and we need to call it a disease and disorder.”
During the event, several people who struggled with addiction shared stories about how they recovered. One of the testimonies came from Susan Hall, 41, who has battled drug addiction for 25 years. She said that her addiction “took her to the lowest of places,” leading her to become a drug dealer and a “horrible daughter and mother.”
“I really don’t like to dwell on my past, but I can say that I grew up in a good home,” Hall said. “I have a wonderful extended family and, no matter what, they’ve supported me — not to say they agreed with with what I was doing, but they were always there and they loved me. Before drugs, I had goals and I had dreams, but that slowly diminished as my addiction spiraled and got worse.”
Hall is a mother of four sons, and she said that they have “stuck by her” during her recovery. However, she said, one of her children had been born addicted to drugs while she was still addicted, and that was difficult for her. During her addiction, Hall said, she lost custody of her children, with her mother caring for them in her place, and she had previously gotten in trouble with the law.
“I remember like around the age of 22, I knew I had a problem but I don’t know, shame or whatever it was that kept me from it, or maybe I just wasn’t ready,” Hall said.
She said she started thinking about recovery around 2016 after working with Debby Bailey in the Pike County Detention Center, while being jailed on drug manufacturing charges. Although she describes herself as a “chronic relapser,” Hall said that she grew and learned more about herself, and over the years, she received help from various resources, including small groups, New Beginnings Fellowship Church, her family and her legal counsel, among others.
“Anyone who’s heard of the 12-step program has heard of a spiritual awakening or a spiritual experience. Well, mine was an awakening,” Hall said. “It didn’t happen overnight. It was like a fog lifting. I began to realize what I had been doing to myself and everybody around me. While in treatment, a huge motivator for me for me to change was when I realized that my children had came to the terms with me being a drug addict.”
Hall said that she is grateful for where she is in life, and she encouraged others to seek help for their addiction in order to change their lives for the better.
“The good thing about recovery is that I get to show up to things like this,” she said, referring to the Recovery Celebration. “I get to be a mother again. My parents, my children, my family, they can sleep easier and not worry so much about me. People trust in me and believe in me, and they depend on me. I love my life today.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance abuse disorder, call the KY HELP Call Center at, 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357), or visit, www.findhelpnowky.org.
