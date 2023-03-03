With spring quickly approaching, many teens and their families are preparing for prom. As many families in the area are struggling and still recovering from the devastating July floods, one local business is trying to help take on some of the financial burden by offering free prom dresses to those in need.
Whitney Maynard Rauth, DVM, owner of Valley Veterinary Clinic, said she recently received an email from promgirl.com offering prom dresses for only $19 each.
Considering the current state of the economy and how people are still recovering from the flood, Rauth said, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try to help.
“We didn’t want to think of some girl who’s already had a difficult year anyway to not get to go to prom because of budget constraints,” said Rauth.
The clinic is accepting any donations of dresses, shoes and accessories to help with this outreach project.
Rauth said the clinic has the kindest, most generous clients who are always willing to give back to the community and she knew they would come together to help this cause, as well.
The outpouring of support and donations has been humbling, Rauth said, but she honestly expected nothing less.
“I just don’t think there’s anywhere on Earth like Appalachia for giving — when they have and when they don’t have,” she said.
It is an honor, Rauth said, to help connect a need with a resource.
“Seeing it all come together just blesses your socks off,” she said.
Any child in the region who is in need is welcome to come find a dress, Rauth said, no matter where she may live.
They have many dresses available in a variety of styles ranging in sizes from 0 to 3X.
Rauth said this year has been difficult for everyone, and it breaks her heart to see kids suffering through so much devastation.
“If we can make a kid feel like they’re not having to deal with a lot of difficult stuff for just one night, that’s a treat for us,” Rauth said.
To inquire about getting a dress, call, (606) 639-2881; or send an email to, valleydvm@gmail.com, or send a message to the Valley Veterinary Clinic Facebook page.
To donate, drop off dresses, shoes or accessories during regular business hours at the clinic located at 43 Compton Drive, Pikeville.