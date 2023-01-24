She began her career during the eighth grade, she opened her business at the age of 14.
Deneisha Osborne-Jent, portrait artist and owner of Moments of the Heart Photography, said she is “super excited” to be celebrating her photography business’ 15th anniversary.
It started as far back as eighth grade with a love for something she considered to be fun, Deneisha said.
“I had a love for it (photography),” said Deneisha. “And what started as a love kept growing and growing.”
As her love for photography grew, Deneisha said, she found new ways to practice it. She was entered in the high school yearbook classes, she said, and her friends would frequently ask her to take their profile pictures for social media.
Deneisha has acquired a multitude of accomplishments throughout her career, she said, beginning as early as her junior year of high school, when she was the youngest member of the Kentucky Professional Photographers Association (KPPA).
It wasn’t long before she moved her way up in the KPPA, Deneisha said, becoming a member of the board of directors when she was in college. She is currently serving her third term on the board, the maximum consecutive terms an individual may serve.
Deneisha is an award-winning wedding photographer, she said, as well as an award-winning children’s photographer. She has won the People’s Choice Award through the Photo Pro Network as well as the Horizon Award. She is also listed with the Professional Photographers of America.
“I worked really hard to collect them all,” said Deneisha. “It’s been a wonderful ride.”
Deneisha said she did not imagine her business would grow the way it has when she first started.
“What started out as … something that was super fun, that I was super interested in,” Deneisha said, “has turned into a very blessed career.”
In the beginning, Deneisha said, she offered $25 mini sessions. While she continues to offer the mini sessions throughout the year, she said, now she is taking photos for an array of local schools, businesses and events.
“Our wedding industry has taken off,” said Deneisha. “Our senior market, it took off and it actually has its own leg of the company.”
Senior portraits are taken by Heartbreakers, Deneisha said, a leg of Moments of the Heart Photography which can offer more fun, trendy things opposed to classic scenes and set-ups.
Deneisha also does photos for the YMCA youth program, the University of Pikeville School of Dance and The Dance Academy, she said, as well as many local schools and school sports programs.
As a “major advocate” for shopping local, Deneisha said, she likes to work within the community and give back to the people who have shown her so much support.
Over the years, Deneisha said, her business has changed quite a bit. Along with the substantial successes came rock-bottom struggles.
Just after winning the People’s Choice Award and the Horizon Award, Deneisha said, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she was forced to shut her business down.
“I was in that non-essential category,” she said. “I was forced to shut down for two months.”
Deneisha said it was a very quick change in business to go from being an award-winning photographer one week to being unemployed the next.
When Moments of the Heart opened its doors again, Deneisha said, she was facing a myriad of new challenges.
Learning how to shoot an image outside that looked as if it had been shot inside was challenging, Deneisha said. She was also facing difficulties in proper ventilation while shooting and masking.
“It was very much a challenge,” Deneisha said. “That was very much a struggling time.”
Deneisha said she believes the business came out of COVID bigger, better and stronger. Seeing the books fill back up, she said, has been wonderful.
“To come from an area that believes so much in supporting you that you can not only make it passed that scary uncertainty, but come back stronger,” said Deneisha, “I would say that is my biggest accomplishment.”
According to what she has read, Deneisha said, only about 25 percent of businesses make it to the 15-year mark.
Even with all the awards and accomplishments Deneisha has achieved, making it to 15 years, she said, is what she is most proud of.
“To say we’re still here and we’ve still got big things ahead,” she said, “is probably my favorite mark.”
Deneisha does have big things on the horizon, as, she said, she is in the process of building a new studio storefront.
The building will be half home, half studio, Deneisha said.
The studio will be equipped with a nursery for soothing, she said, along with a sensory room for children and adults.
Photography can be a overwhelming, Deneisha said, especially with the flashing lights in an unfamiliar environment. Thus, she is reaching out to the community for input on what she should include in a sensory room for those who need to decompress during a shoot to go to.
“If this is something that would benefit your family in any way,” said Deneisha, “we would love to hear from you.”
Deneisha said she is also working on bringing the Sensory Smiles program to schools when they negotiate her contract for the next school year.
Sensory Smiles is a program where the photographer can take a portrait of a child in the child’s classroom. The lights used are stimulus bars, Deneisha said, which are non-flashing.
“That way it’s not that big bright flash popping at them that’s causing that scared reaction,” she said. “It’s more of a calming light.”
Moments of the Heart photo shoots should be an experience, Deneisha said, and a good one at that.
Not only does she want to provide families with an image they will cherish for years, but she also wants to provide them with memories that will last a life-time.
Boosting others' confidence and seeing them leave happy is one of her favorite parts of the job, Deneisha said. She wants to give back to the community, as she attributes her success to their support.
She said she is honored by the outpouring of community support for a small town girl with a big dream.
“It’s been fun, it’s been humbling,” Deneisha said. “And it still seems surreal.”