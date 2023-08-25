During an Aug. 22 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court addressed several issues.
Among those issues was the appointment of two members to the Pike County Public Library Board of Trustees.
“These nominations are to fill unexpired terms,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “I’m going to nominate Pam Chaney to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Dean Stiltner for a term to expire on June 30, 2027.
“We have a second vacancy, and that term will end on Aug. 31, 2023, and I nominate Chester Hogston to fill the term of Madonna Morley,” Jones said.
Both nominations were approved unanimously.
The court also approved unanimously several grant applications which included:
• Applying for the 2024 Litter Abatement program grant;
• Applying for the 2024 Illegal Open Dump cleanup grant;
• Applying for a FEMA Kentucky Division of Emergency Management zip zone South Williamson bank stabilization project of an estimated cost of $493,000 and;
• Applying for a 2023 KACo Insurance grant in the amount of $6,065.88 for flat screen televisions and accessories for vehicle safety training.