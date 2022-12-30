The Kentucky General Assembly’s odd-year session gets underway on Jan. 3 and, while there is no budget on the agenda, legislators who represent Pike County in Frankfort say there are still some big issues to be considered.
According to 31st Dist. state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, policy will be the primary focus.
“The short session is going to be focused on policy priorities,” he said. “There’s not going to be as many bills passed.”
The focus, he said, will likely be on big issues instead of a large quantity of bills.
Flood recovery on legislators’ minds
John Blanton, R-Salyersville, who represents part of Pike County in the 92nd District, was the primary sponsor of the legislation approved in the August special session to direct state aid toward helping in recovery from the worst flooding seen in Eastern Kentucky in decades.
Blanton said he expects that continued and additional flood aid will be a topic of discussion.
“I am looking for bipartisan support in helping the flooding … and the tornado folks as well,” said Blanton. “I look for a greater interest from the body to finding things that we can do as a legislature to help grow jobs in our rural areas.”
Blanton said he expects some hesitancy when flood relief is concerned because that will require the budget to be opened and this is a non-budgetary session. However, Blanton said, it is just something they are going to have to do.
Further aid for natural disaster victims, Wheeler said, is likely, especially for victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding.
“I think Eastern Kentucky and I think even the guys from western Kentucky and the governor would acknowledge this, has some unique problems,” he said. “The terrain’s just different.”
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced a plan to build new communities outside of flood plains in order to help meet housing needs created by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Wheeler said there could be some support for that, but there are also concerns.
“I think you could see some buy-in on the part of the General Assembly, depending on how it’s done,” he said. “I think everyone’s heart goes out to the affected families, but there’s also some fundamental policy issues if you state, ‘Your house is destroyed; the government’s going to give you a free house. I don’t know where that really ends.
Medical marijuana and energy costs
Medical marijuana, Wheeler said, will likely be a topic of focus in the coming session. Recently, Beshear issued an executive order which could result in some patients being able to possess marijuana for medical uses.
“I’ve been supportive of it in the past but it has traditionally died in the Senate,” he said, adding there are several new members in the Senate this session, which could lead to the legislature taking action to allow medical marijuana. “I think you could potentially see some action on that this session.”
Medical marijuana is an issue Blanton said he expects to see in this session, as well, along with healthcare.
“We’ve made small strides each session on healthcare,” Blanton said. “And I think that will continue to be a focus on the upcoming sessions as well.”
Another big issue Blanton said might be addressed is what can be done to help with energy costs.
The region’s latest grapple with frigid temperatures, Blanton said, proved that that is an area of concern.
“Facts are facts,” said Blanton. “And the fact is that renewables cannot sustain us in those types of weather.”
Wheeler said he is looking at a measure called securitization which he believes will reduce some of the riders on power bills that raise the rates above the cost of power production.
He said is is also looking for ways to reduce the costs to counties of housing inmates, but that will likely have to wait for a budget session.
Other issues
Wheeler said that, among the other issues the legislature will likely tackle in the short session is the problems in Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.
“The juvenile justice system is completely out of control,” he said. “I think that, given some of the actions we’ve seen over the last several months, I think you could even say there’s a real danger that some of these employees may end up being killed or at least seriously injured.”
In Adair County, Wheeler said, inmates rioted, took control of the facility, then took control of the women’s facility and forcibly raped a female inmate. The current system, Wheeler said, sometimes has inmates who have been accused of truancy in the same facility with inmates accused of capital murder.
“I, myself, question whether the whole concept as it was set up 20 years ago is even functioning at this point,” Wheeler said. “I just don’t see how you can have unarmed people watching over 15 and 16-year-olds at the prime of their physical lives that, whether it was through life circumstances or by choice, have become dangerous, hardened criminals.”
Tax reform, Wheeler said, is another topic at the forefront of legislative discussions.
“We have hit the economic benchmark for reduction in state income tax,” he said. “There’s a push to move toward a more consumption-based economy.”
Those states, such as Tennessee and Florida, which have already moved toward a consumption-based economy, Wheeler said, are seeing the greatest growth.
Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, who represents part of Pike County in the 97th District, said that tying up loose ends will be a focus.
“It’s also looking back and seeing if there’s anything that we might have left off. The 30-day session is for going back in and seeing if there’s anything we need to pick up from the previous session and there will likely be a few things there,” McCool said. “Not sure if the budget’s going to be opened this year or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but if it is, it’ll be limited to a few items of economic development.”
The legislature will meet from Jan. 3 through Jan. 6, then break and come back into session Feb. 7.
Editor’s note: Regional Editor Russ Cassady, Paintsville Herald News Editor Waylon Whitson and Appalachian News-Express Staff Writer Kristi Strouth contributed to this report.