Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center & Keene Barn on Feb. 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Gov. Paul Patton and First Lady Judi Patton.
The Flame of Excellence Award, according to Leadership Kentucky, honors an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely lights the way for others. Leadership Kentucky alumni, board members and guests are invited for networking at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the Flame of Excellence Award presentation. Tickets are $80 per person and may be purchased on the Leadership Kentucky website or by emailing, lky@leadershipky.org.
“Leadership Kentucky is proud to honor Former Gov. Paul Patton and First Lady Judi Patton with the Flame of Excellence Award for their continued commitment to uplifting Kentuckians,” said Janice Way, president of Leadership Kentucky. “Impactful leadership comes from those who make conscious efforts to support their communities, and Paul and Judi exemplify what it means to be leaders that light the way for others.”
Paul Patton was born in Eastern Kentucky, the son of a teacher and school cafeteria worker who instilled in him the value of education and hard work. A 1959 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in mechanical engineering, he spent 20 years building a successful coal business before turning to public service.
He served as
governor of Kentucky from 1995-2003 following positions as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, secretary of economic development, deputy state transportation secretary and three terms as Pike County judge-executive. Patton was named chancellor at the University of Pikeville in 2013 after serving as its president from 2009-2013.
Former Kentucky First Lady Judi Conway Patton spent her eight-year tenure advocating for the safety, health, and welfare for women and children. As first lady, she established the Office of Child Abuse and Domestic Violence. She worked tirelessly, the statement said, to ensure proper treatment and response for sexual assault victims and helping women and children who are mentally and physically abused.