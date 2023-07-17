Leadership Kentucky has announced the members of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023.
BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), according to a statement from the program. The program is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power, and other generous donors.
BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the primary goal is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Pikeville/Prestonsburg in July, Pineville/Middlesboro in August, Ashland/Morehead in September, Somerset/Corbin in October, and Berea/Frankfort in November. The program start date is July 12.
This year’s class includes 42 participants from 25 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. They are:
Daniel Armstrong — Greenup County — AppHarvest Foundation
Emily Aust — Greenup County — Pathways
Kimberly Back — Wolfe County — Whitaker Bank
Andrew Bledsoe — Montgomery County — Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Office of the Inspector General
Sarah Bowling — Whitley County — Bluegrass Care Navigators
Lyndsey Brown — Russell County — Lake Cumberland Area Development District
Rick Burke — Rowan County — St. Claire HealthCare
Layken Chapman — Johnson County — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)
Tiffany Coleman — Pike County — Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Megan Cornett — Perry County — Housing Development Alliance
Dr. Sydney Cox, DSW,LCSW,LCADC — Knott County — Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation
Donald Damron — Carter County — King's Daughters Medical Center
Lacey Dixon — Greenup County — City of Greenup
Morgyn Dixon — Pike County — University of Pikeville
Micah Drake — Estill County — Carhartt
Alyssa Emmett — Laurel County — Forcht Broadcasting
Cierra Gibson — Laurel County — Cumberland River Behavioral Health
Erik Hall — Clark County — Kentucky American Water Company
Jordan Hood — Knox County — RRJ Solutions
Crystal Jones — Knott County — Alice Lloyd College
Shelby Jones — Pulaski County — Cumberland Valley Area Development District
Lauren Kirby — Rockcastle County — Christian Appalachian Project, INC.
Leslie Lester — Wayne County — City of Monticello
Joseph Little — Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care
Isabella Martin — Pulaski County — Boys & Girls Club of Somerset
Megan Mcilquham — Letcher County – AirMedCare Network
Eden McKenzie — Boyd County — City of Ashland
Ben Mosley — Knott County — Sitel group
Ryan Newsome — Magoffin County — American Electric Power (Kentucky Power)
Anthony Ortega — Laurel County — Windstream Telecommunications
Joe Palumbo — Perry County — American Red Cross
Jordan Pierce — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch
Emily Shafer — Pulaski County — Somerset Community College
Tyler Stapp — Russell County — Russell County Hospital
Hunter Stewart — Bath County — CG Bank
Shanna Storm — Whitley County — CHI St. Joseph Health
Lynda Mae Taylor — Montgomery County — Gateway Children's Services
Stacie Taylor — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center
Madeline Tipton — Boyd County — The Tipton Creative, LLC
Gary Vinson — Perry County — Hazard Community and Technical College
Kirsten Wilburn — Laurel County — Nurture Nest Play Therapy and Counseling
Jessy Workman — Floyd County — Wayland Historical Society