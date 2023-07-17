Leadership Kentucky has announced the members of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023.

BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), according to a statement from the program. The program is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power, and other generous donors.

BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the primary goal is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Pikeville/Prestonsburg in July, Pineville/Middlesboro in August, Ashland/Morehead in September, Somerset/Corbin in October, and Berea/Frankfort in November. The program start date is July 12.

This year’s class includes 42 participants from 25 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. They are:

Daniel Armstrong — Greenup County — AppHarvest Foundation

Emily Aust — Greenup County — Pathways

Kimberly Back — Wolfe County — Whitaker Bank

Andrew Bledsoe — Montgomery County — Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Office of the Inspector General

Sarah Bowling — Whitley County — Bluegrass Care Navigators

Lyndsey Brown — Russell County — Lake Cumberland Area Development District

Rick Burke — Rowan County — St. Claire HealthCare

Layken Chapman — Johnson County — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Tiffany Coleman — Pike County — Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Megan Cornett — Perry County — Housing Development Alliance

Dr. Sydney Cox, DSW,LCSW,LCADC — Knott County — Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation

Donald Damron — Carter County — King's Daughters Medical Center

Lacey Dixon — Greenup County — City of Greenup

Morgyn Dixon — Pike County — University of Pikeville

Micah Drake — Estill County — Carhartt

Alyssa Emmett — Laurel County — Forcht Broadcasting

Cierra Gibson — Laurel County — Cumberland River Behavioral Health

Erik Hall — Clark County — Kentucky American Water Company

Jordan Hood — Knox County — RRJ Solutions

Crystal Jones — Knott County — Alice Lloyd College

Shelby Jones — Pulaski County — Cumberland Valley Area Development District

Lauren Kirby — Rockcastle County — Christian Appalachian Project, INC.

Leslie Lester — Wayne County — City of Monticello

Joseph Little — Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care

Isabella Martin — Pulaski County — Boys & Girls Club of Somerset

Megan Mcilquham — Letcher County – AirMedCare Network

Eden McKenzie — Boyd County — City of Ashland

Ben Mosley — Knott County — Sitel group

Ryan Newsome — Magoffin County — American Electric Power (Kentucky Power)

Anthony Ortega — Laurel County — Windstream Telecommunications

Joe Palumbo — Perry County — American Red Cross

Jordan Pierce — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch

Emily Shafer — Pulaski County — Somerset Community College

Tyler Stapp — Russell County — Russell County Hospital

Hunter Stewart — Bath County — CG Bank

Shanna Storm — Whitley County — CHI St. Joseph Health

Lynda Mae Taylor — Montgomery County — Gateway Children's Services

Stacie Taylor — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center

Madeline Tipton — Boyd County — The Tipton Creative, LLC

Gary Vinson — Perry County — Hazard Community and Technical College

Kirsten Wilburn — Laurel County — Nurture Nest Play Therapy and Counseling

Jessy Workman — Floyd County — Wayland Historical Society