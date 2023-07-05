Lawson Cancer Center at Pikeville Medical Center has received re-certification from the QOPI Certification Program, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology (the Association) and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the Society), PMC announced in a recent statement.
The QOPI Certification Program builds on the Society’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI), providing a three-year certification for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care, the statement said.
“Achieving the QOPI certification validates and recognizes high-quality care for outpatient hematology-oncology practices throughout the United States. PMC’s Lawson Cancer Center certainly meets those standards,” said PMC Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer Cheryl Hickman. “This was very much an interdisciplinary accomplishment, and I am proud of the LCC staff who work diligently to meet these standards for our patients.”
PMC has achieved this certification for several years. In applying for re-certification, the LCC participated in a voluntary comprehensive site assessment against clearly specified standards consistent with national guidelines and successfully met the standards and objectives of the QOPI Certification Program.
“Practices that choose to become QOPI certified are demonstrating their commitment to high-quality cancer care,” said Board Chair of the Association Lori J. Pierce, MD, FASTRO, FASCO. “A practice that achieves this certification is actively taking steps to provide high-quality, equitable cancer care.”
The QOPI Certification Program, LLC was launched in January 2010, and over 300 practices are currently certified. This certification for outpatient oncology practices, the statement said, is the first program of its kind for oncology in the United States, and in 2016, it was expanded internationally. Practices that are QOPI Certified successfully met the standards and objectives of the QOPI Certification Program, which includes scoring above the threshold on the key QOPI quality measures and meeting chemotherapy safety standards established by the Society and the Oncology Nursing Society.
To become QOPI Certified, practices submit to an evaluation of their entire practice and documentation standards. QOPI Certification Program staff and volunteer committee members conduct an on-site survey, verify that the evaluation and documents are correct, and determine if practices meet core standards in the following areas of treatment:
• Creating a safe environment — staffing, competencies, and general policy
• Treatment planning, patient consent, and education
• Ordering, preparing, dispensing, and administering chemotherapy
• Monitoring after chemotherapy is administered, including adherence, toxicity, and complications
For more information on QOPI Certification and all of ASCO’s innovative quality improvement programs, visit, https://practice.asco.org/quality-improvement/quality-programs.