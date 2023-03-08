On Feb. 26, the Kentucky State Police welcomed 103 new cadets who will begin their career of service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a member of an elite group of law enforcement officers, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said in a statement.
“Wanting to wear the sacred badge of honor like those honorable troopers who came before you is a true testament to your desire to create a better, safer Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish you the best as you begin your training and thank you in advance for your service. Team Kentucky will be praying for you, supporting you and advocating for resources to keep you safe as you work to keep us safe.”
Due to the recent $15,000 salary increase for KSP sworn personnel and tireless efforts from the recruitment branch, sworn numbers for the agency have increased, the statement said. KSP now employs 899 troopers, which is an increase of approximately 22 percent from 736 troopers in Nov. 2021.
The new group of cadets represent the largest starting class since 2014. Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement career, and 9 officers from other law enforcement agencies participating in the KSP Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP).
“You are embarking on a journey that will challenge you mentally and physically, but also one that will prepare you for something greater – the selfless act of service to our great commonwealth,” said KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett. “The job of a trooper is not a job, it is a way of life. At times it will be difficult and demanding, and many times perilous, but it will also be rewarding, respectful and merciful.”
Cadet classes, the statement said, include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats, hazardous materials, implicit bias, race relations and social intelligence. For those officers joining KSP they bring a minimum two years of law enforcement experience and undergo an accelerated 13-week academy.
KSP Academy Commander Capt. Shawn Darby encouraged the cadets of Cadet Class 103 to give everything they have during this once in a lifetime opportunity.
“Motivation is temporary. To successfully negotiate this Academy it will take discipline , grit and a will to serve others before yourself,” Darby said.
For the first time in the agency’s history, the statement said, this cadet class will receive training on the recently purchased integrated video recording system as they will be equipped with body-worn cameras upon graduation. In January, KSP demonstrated the Motorola M500 Integrated System, which includes a V300 body-worn camera, audio recording device and in-car video with high-definition cameras, which will record a forward dash view and the rear passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle.
The cadets in this class are made up of the following:
Males: 98
Females: 5
African American: 3
American Indian or Alaskan Native: 1
Asian: 1
Caucasian: 96
Hispanic or Latino: 1
Two or more races: 5
They range in age from 20 to 48 and represent the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Barren, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Bullitt. Butler, Calloway, Campbell, Carter, Casey, Clay, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Green, Greenup, Hardin, Harlan, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hyden, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, McCreary, Metcalfe, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Perry, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Shelby, Taylor, Union, Warren, Wayne and Whitley.
Cadets from out-of-state represent Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.