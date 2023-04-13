When a unique need arose in her church, Lula Bowling Ford said she was happy to step up and be a servant for the Lord.
With Jesus on her mind and love in her heart, she said, Lula dedicated three years to creating six stained glass windows for Cornerstone Christian Church, the church she likes to call home.
The need arose, Lula said, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns.
Cornerstone Christian Church shifted many of their
programs online during that time, Lula said, and the bright sunlight pouring through the big church windows made broadcasting difficult.
They tried covering the windows, Lula said, but that made the room too dark.
Having created stained glass windows for her own home, Lula said, she thought that might be the perfect solution.
Lula said she always admired stained glass, and when she moved to the Pikeville area in 1977, she took the suncatcher class that was offered through Pikeville College.
“I’ve always loved stained glass,” said Lula. “I’ve always loved the way the light comes through.”
After taking the class, Lula said, she went on to create a stained glass window for her bathroom window in her home.
The window was the perfect balance for letting in light, Lula said, while also providing privacy.
“I thought, that lets light in,” said Lula. “But it sort of gives me some privacy.”
Lula was so happy with the window, she said, she went on to create stained glass windows for all of the windows in her home.
She talked with her pastor about creating windows for the church, she said, and he, too, thought that would be a great solution.
Thus, her task began.
Having Jesus as inspiration, Lula said, she sketched out a pattern.
Each image in the glass is loaded with symbolism, Lula said.
“It’s not just random pieces,” said Lula. “I really had a thought pattern to it.”
Around the center, Lula said, is the crown of thorns; in the corners, she said, you can see a Rose of Sharon; and on the sides, she continued, are open Bibles with the Holy Spirit resting on top.
With a workshop set up in her basement, Lula said, she got to work cutting and soldering.
Creating a stained glass window requires a lot of patience, Lula said, as it is meticulous and tedious work.
Each individual piece of glass is cut to size from a larger sheet of glass using a glass cutter, Lula said.
The individual piece is then buffed, Lula said, and wrapped in copper.
Then, she continued, the pieces are set on the pattern and soldered together with a soldering tool.
Each one of the six windows contain about 1,500 pieces of glass, Lula said.
With the pandemic raging on, Lula said, she was unable to order supplies.
However, she said, she had glass left over from previous projects, so she worked with what she had.
The entire process took three years, Lula said, with one window being gifted every Christmas and Easter.
The windows, Lula said, are gifts of the heart.
“This is a gift of the heart,” said Lula. “These are gifts to Jesus and His people.”
As just one of many servants, Lula said, she is happy to give back to her church which also gives so much.
Many members of Cornerstone Christian Church, Lula said, volunteer their time and talents to serving others and serving the Lord.
The windows, she said, are no more or less important than any of the other tasks the Lord’s servants are performing.
“This took a long time, and people see it,” said Lula. “It is no more important than taking out trash or cleaning the bathrooms.”
Part of the joy of being a servant of the Lord, Lula said, is that everybody can give something.
“Everybody can do something to give to others,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be big and showy; it’s all important.”
Rosa McCoy, office manager for Cornerstone Christian Church, said she doesn’t know how to put into words how grateful she and the rest of the church are for Lula.
“We are incredibly grateful for Lula,” said Rosa. “Not just for this, but for many things.”
The windows are a reminder of not only the love of Jesus, Rosa said, but the love of his servants as well.
“To get these windows in this room, yes, they make all of us think about Jesus,” said Rosa. “But we also think about His servant. Lula is a true servant.”