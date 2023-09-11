University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry recently announced that Elijah Riffe was the recipient of the 2023 VSP Vision of Hope Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are, Josephine O. Ibironke, O.D., MPH, FAAO, assistant dean for students and professional development; Stephanie Ganiban, VSP university and student relations manager; Riffe; Donald Egan, O.D., FAAO, interim dean of KYCO.