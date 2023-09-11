The University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) recently announced Elijah Riffe is the recipient of the 2023 VSP Vision of Hope Scholarship.
The scholarship, according to a statement from UPike, is funded by VSP Vision and awarded annually to an excelling, first-year KYCO student who intends to practice in the rural Appalachian region. Riffe, a native of Ripley, West Virginia, received $5,000 toward his education.
“I’m a proud Appalachian, and I want to become an optometrist to fulfill KYCO’s mission of practicing in rural areas to serve the underserved,” said Riffe. “This scholarship means so much to me, and it’s a step in the right direction in helping me achieve my goals.”
Over the last 10 years, VSP Vision has provided more than $3 million in scholarship support to optometry students as part of their commitment to empower human potential through sight. Riffe was recognized among his peers by a VSP® representative during orientation week.
In addition to its yearly scholarship, the statement said, VSP has been an avid supporter of KYCO since its inception. The organization generously sponsors college-wide events and student organizations, the statement said.
“At VSP Vision, we’re working to help support undeserved rural communities, like the Appalachian region, by awarding scholarships to students who are committed to delivering care where it's needed most,” said VSP Vision Vice President of Provider Relations Jim Caster. “Riffe reflects that commitment, and we’re proud to support his optometric journey.”
For more information about KYCO, visit, upike.edu/optometry, or call, (606) 653-2416.