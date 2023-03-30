The University of Pikeville’s Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) has announced student Makayla Harr has been awarded CooperVision’s 2023 Best Practices Scholarship. She is a third-year KYCO student and one of only three recipients selected nationwide.
CooperVison Senior Manager of Professional and Academic Affairs Steven F. Rosinski, O.D., visited campus to present the award to Harr, who is also president of KYCO’s Private Practice Club.
“It is truly a pleasure and an honor to showcase the amazing things that Makayla has accomplished. With her drive, leadership and support from the Kentucky College of Optometry, she has a bright future ahead of her,” said Rosinski. “We are proud to welcome her to the CooperVision Best Practices Family and look forward to supporting her throughout her career.”
Dean of KYCO Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., MS, FAAO, FNAP, is pleased to have a KYCO student selected for such a prestigious award and appreciates CooperVision’s relationship with the optometry college.
“We are very proud of Makayla for being selected as a CooperVision 2023 Best Practices Scholarship recipient. We know that she will not only represent KYCO well but also the profession of optometry throughout her career,” said Bacigalupi. “Thank you to CooperVision for continuing to support our students’ growth and development in the profession of optometry.”
Harr said she is honored to have been selected and is eager to attend CooperVision’s Best Practices Summit in South Carolina to connect with doctors from across the country.
“I am beyond thankful and humbled to have received this honor from CooperVision. I am excited and proud that I can represent KYCO with this scholarship,” said Harr. “I desire to learn as much as possible from the experienced doctors at the conference. This, in turn, will give me the opportunity to apply that knowledge and positively impact my community, whether at my future practice or while volunteering.”
For more information about KYCO, visit, upike.edu.