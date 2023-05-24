An industry partner of the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry has pledged $6,400 toward the Optometry Admissions Test grant fund that began in 2020.
The grant project, according to a statement from KYCO, started as a way for KYCO to help remove financial barriers and increase diversity in the optometry profession. MyEyeDr., a private equity company that owns and operates hundreds of optometry offices across the country, recognizes that KYCO’s OAT grant program is making a difference and has stepped up to help.
KYCO’s OAT grant program aspires to give back to the optometric professional by helping minority/underrepresented students and those with financial difficulties that could affect their ability to take the OAT. The exam, paired with the study materials needed to pass, costs $625 and can be a monetary challenge. The contribution from MyEyeDr. will sponsor 10 potential optometry students from all around the country, joining the 55 who have already been assisted by the grant since it began.
Dean of KYCO Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., MS, FAAO, FNAP, said he is grateful that MyEyeDr. is devoted to increasing the diversity of optometry school applicants in the U.S. and removing financial impediments for future optometry students.
“KYCO and MyEyeDr. share a commitment to eliminating financial barriers that may prevent some amazing people from entering the profession of optometry,” said Bacigalupi. “We are thrilled to partner with MyEyeDr. to support additional students to take the Optometry Admissions Test and grow our profession.”
For more information or to make a donation to the KYCO OAT grant program, contact Director of Advancement for Graduate Programs Kaitlyn Zeller at, (606) 218-5116, or email, kaitlynzeller@upike.edu.