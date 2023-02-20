Ky. 199 Dinky Road in Pike County closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of an emergency closure along Ky. 199 Dinky Road in Pike County beginning Monday, Feb. 20. Crews will repair an embankment break at mile point 4.0 ( 4.0 miles Southwest Ky. 632 and 1.6 miles West of Pond Creek Road).
Work is expected to take approximately one week to complete as crews work to stabilize and repair the road. Due to the narrow road width and the size of equipment needed, KYTC must close the road for the duration of repairs. The road will be closed starting at mp 0.0 near Blackberry and continuing through mp 5.6, ending near Pond Creek Road.
Motorists will need to use an alternate route during this time and pay close attention to the area's signage. Schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
