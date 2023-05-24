Kentucky State Police said a West Virginia woman was recently killed in a Pike County UTV crash.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post 9 received a call at 4:38 a.m. on May 19 reporting that a single-vehicle collision had occurred on Ky. 1056 at McCarr.
Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation, the statement said.
The initial investigation indicated that Conard Fields, 25, of Ransom, was driving a 2023 Polaris UTV when the UTV failed to negotiate a curve and overturned in the roadway. Shelley Prater, 23, of Matewan, West Virginia, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s Office.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Mark Branham.
Branham, the statement said, was assisted on scene by Post 9 personnel, the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.