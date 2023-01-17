A Pike County convicted felon is finally behind bars after failing to report to jail to serve his six-year sentence stemming from a domestic case that took place in 2021.
Michael K. Mills, 37, of Buck Tackett Road, Virgie, was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, court documents show.
Mills was previously found guilty of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and violating an EPO/DVO following a two-day trial which ended on Aug. 17.
According to an arrest citation in the case, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 responded to a call from a residence at Curt Tackett Road, Virgie, on June 2, 2021.
The caller advised, the citation said, that she was in the process of divorcing her husband —- Mills — and that he was not supposed to be at the residence.
Upon arrival at the home, according to the citation, KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas found Mills “passed out” on a couch inside the home with a baseball bat within reach.
Also inside the home, the citation said, Thomas found a shattered glass door, televisions on the ground with damage, a broken stove top and other property damage totaling greater than $1,000.
Although taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read on Aug. 17, Mills was released on a $5,000 or 10 percent cash bond following a hearing held before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall on Aug. 18.
Mills reported to court for his sentencing on Oct. 20, where Judge Hall ordered him to serve the jury recommended six-year sentence and gave him until Nov. 4 to report to the jail.
However, Mills failed to report to the jail, and on Nov. 9, he was indicted on charges of first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Mills was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.