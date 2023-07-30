A Virginia resident was arrested on charges of theft and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor after allegedly being caught by Kentucky State Police participating in a shoplifting spree.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Brennan Eckart, on July 21, KSP Post 9 received a complaint of multiple shoplifters at the South Side Mall in South Williamson.
The citation said clerks at Hibbet Sports, Label Shopper and Rue 21 identified a large blonde-haired, possibly transgender, woman accompanied by a young female, aged 14-16, as the suspects, and stated the suspects left the mall in a newer model Toyota Rav-4 with Virginia license plates.
According to the citation, the clerks told the trooper that the suspects entered the changing rooms in both stores together with various items, then were seen leaving the stores with bags full of items.
Through the description given, Eckart wrote, he was able to identify the adult suspect as Michelle Paris Stiltner, 33, of Hurley Road, Hurley, Virginia.
A brief time later, the citation said, Eckart was dispatched to the Walmart store at South Williamson, where loss prevention had detained a juvenile matching the description of the juvenile involved in the South Side Mall thefts.
The juvenile, Eckart wrote, admitted to shoplifting from the South Side Mall stores and the Walmart while being assisted by Stiltner.
Stiltner was located in the suspect vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and denied being with the juvenile and claimed to not be aware the juvenile had stolen or stored items throughout the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle were approximately 40 items of stolen property, including clothing items, makeup products, flashlights, tape and purses, several of which had tags from the stores still attached.
Stiltner was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.