A Pike County man who police said left a halfway house in Louisville without permission was caught after a traffic stop, according to Kentucky State Police.
On Aug. 3, court documents said, KSP Trooper Logan Hillerman conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 119 on a 2006 Ford Expedition driven by Michael N. Stephens, 40, of Meathouse Road, Canada, for having expired registration.
Stephens, court documents said, was wanted at the time on a charge of second-degree escape related to an April incident in Louisville.
According to court documents, Stephens pleaded guilty in 2015 in Floyd County to a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 11 years on the charge.
On April 11, court documents said, Stephens was being held in a Dismas Charities facility in Louisville, left without consent and was declared absent without leave.
Stephens was due to be released from his sentence on Jan. 6.
He was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on the second-degree escape charge.