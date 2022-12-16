Smiling faces filled the aisles of Pikeville Walmart this week as children participated in the Kentucky State Police (KSP) “Shop with a Trooper” program.
Troopers from KSP Post 9 took about 70 children from Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties on a holiday shopping spree on Dec. 14.
KSP Trooper Michael Coleman said this is a tradition that is over 20 years old and it is his and many other Troopers’ favorite time of the year.
“We go throughout the year and we see a lot of bad,” said Coleman. “This is the time of year where everything is just so happy … the kids are just smiling and we’re excited to interact with them and have a good time.”
The Grinch served breakfast to the children before shopping began, and they all had the opportunity to spend a little time with Santa Claus, as well.
Breakfast was provided by Walmart, Coleman said, and McDonalds provided each child with a happy meal for lunch.
The biggest part of the morning, though, was spent shopping.
“We’re going to go on a shopping spree,” said Coleman. “We’ll buy toys, winter jackets, boots or whatever they need.”