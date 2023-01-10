A Richmond man was recently arrested on several charges, including fleeing or evading police, after allegedly wrecking his car during a high speed chase with Kentucky State Police. The man, court documents said, told officers he fled because he didn’t have insurance.
According to the arrest citation, on Saturday, Jan. 7, KSP Trooper J. Slone observed a silver 2007 Infiniti G35 driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 122 in the Virgie area.
Using his Stalker DSR 2X, Slone obtained the vehicle’s speed to be 88 mph, well over the posted 45 mph speed limit, the citation said.
As Slone began to close the distance toward the speeding motorist, later identified as Stephen E. Reynolds, 46, of Wildcat Drive, Richmond, the citation said, Reynolds passed another motorist traveling the same direction.
Reynolds crossed over a double yellow line in an attempt to evade law enforcement, Slone wrote, leading Slone to immediately activate his emergency lights and siren.
As they both passed the other vehicle, according to the citation, Reynolds lost control of his car, spun off the highway and collided with a mailbox.
Reynolds was observed bending over into the driver side floor board area, Slone wrote, at which time Slone pulled out his service weapon and gave a verbal command for Reynolds to show his hands.
Upon observing Reynolds to be okay, the citation said, Slone asked him to exit the vehicle and tell him why he ran.
Reynolds replied, “I don’t have insurance,” Slone wrote.
A check of the driver’s side floorboard led to the discovery of a handgun, the citation said, along with a clear plastic baggy containing crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and one glass pipe believed to be used for the consumption of the methamphetamine.
Reynolds was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI and first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine).