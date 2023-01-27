A Pike County man was found dead after a search for an individual who fled the scene of a traffic stop on foot.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, on Jan. 25, a trooper initiated a traffic stop about 11:15 a.m. on U.S. 23 in Pikeville. Police said that, as the trooper was performing the investigation, one subject from the vehicle fled on foot and attempted to cross the nearby Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.
A subsequent search involving KSP and the Pikeville Police and Fire departments, Pike Emergency Management, the Millard-East Shelbiana Volunteer Fire Department and others resulted in the retrieval of a body from the river.
The body was identified as that of Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, according to the statement. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The investigation into the incident is being conducted by KSP Det. Justin Wireman.