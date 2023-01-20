A Pike man was arrested recently after, police said, he was found to be in possession of a trailer filled with items which had been stolen from a flood victim’s residence in Letcher County.
According to a citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Nicholas Taylor, on Jan. 16, KSP received information that a trailer loaded with clothes and tools which had been stolen from a flooded residence in Letcher County was located on Bear Fork Road in Jenkins.
Taylor wrote that he made contact with the owner, who gave a description of the stolen items.
The citation said Taylor located the trailer at the Bear Fork Road residence of Michael Sabo, 42, who was standing in the yard of his residence unloading the trailer when the trooper arrived.
Taylor wrote that he asked Sabo if the trailer was his, to which Sabo responded that it belonged to a “friend.”
The citation said Taylor was able to identify the trailer as the one which had been stolen from the Letcher County residence from items which were in and had been in the trailer, as well as markings on the trailer.
The total value of the stolen items, Taylor wrote, was estimated at about $3,000.
Sabo was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.