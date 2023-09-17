A Pike County man was recently arrested on multiple charges after Kentucky State Police say he attempted to flee from a safety checkpoint.
Lee L. Shaw, 51, of Dix Fork, Sidney, was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (second-offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine) and several traffic charges.
According to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Timothy Smith, KSP were conducting a safety checkpoint at the designated location in the Dix Fork area of Big Creek on Sept. 10.
A gold Buick approached the checkpoint, the citation said, at which time the vehicle backed up in the middle of the roadway and attempted to do a U-turn, striking the guard rail.
When troopers arrived on the scene of the crash, according to the citation, Smith observed Shaw hiding under a tree in the creekbed.
Smith gave loud verbal commands for Shaw to show his hands, the citation said, at which time Shaw crawled out from underneath the tree with no resistance.
Shaw stated he saw the lights at the checkpoint and got scared because he had one pound of marijuana with a handgun in the back hatch of his SUV, Smith wrote.
The firearm, Smith wrote, had not been reported stolen.
After looking around the vehicle, the citation said, Smith discovered a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Smith read Shaw his Miranda rights, the citation said, and transported him to Pikeville Medical Center to be medically cleared.
Shaw was then transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.