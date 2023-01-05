A Pike County man was arrested recently after Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to a shots fired complaint at Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City.
According to the arrest citation written by Trooper T. Wood, KSP received a call from a woman about shots being fired from an abandoned house and coming close to her residence.
Upon arrival at the scene, Wood wrote, he made contact with a male who advised that shots were being fired from another residence above his home and bullets had come close to him, his wife and their children.
The female at the home, who initially called in the complaint, stated she heard at least five shots ring out, according to the citation. Furthermore, Wood wrote, the female stated at least two of the shots hit the abandoned house beside her residence as well as a truck in the driveway.
After canvassing the scene, Wood wrote, he observed where one of the bullets struck the truck in the top right driver's side of the cab.
Wood then went to the residence from which the shots were being fired, the citation said, along with Trooper Nick Taylor and Trooper Mark Spencer.
Upon arrival at that residence, Wood wrote, Troopers made contact with Jason Bartley, 40, of Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City, who advised he shot an opossum inside a closet in his residence.
Wood observed four bullet holes in the floor and side of the trailer, according to the citation, as well as a .45 caliber handgun that Bartley stated he used to shoot the opossum.
Bartley was then placed under arrest on a charge of second-degree wanton endangerment and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.