Two Pike County residents were recently arrested on trafficking charges after Kentucky State Police (KSP) conducted a traffic stop in the Barrenshee Creek community of Freeburn.
According to the arrest citation, KSP Trooper Brennan Eckart was patrolling the area of Barrenshee Creek when he observed a blue Chevrolet passenger car traveling out of the hollow with temporary registration tags that appeared to have been altered.
Eckart recognized the passenger in the car to be Brian K. Hegedus, 55, of State Highway 194 East, Majestic, the citation said, who was wanted for questioning in a recent motorcycle theft case.
Due to the improper registration plate and open West Virginia. theft case involving Hegedus, the citation said, Eckart conducted a traffic stop in the roadway on Barrenshee Creek.
The vehicle had no valid registration or insurance, Eckart wrote, and the operator was not wearing a seat belt.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Savannah Mounts, 37, of Reed Hollow Hills, Sydney, the citation said, and the passenger was identified as Hedegus.
A back passenger, identified as Amanda J. Layne, 45, of South Johnson Bottom, was also in the vehicle, the citation said.
Eckart immediately observed a large digital scale in plain view on the center console between the two front seats, he wrote, which had a small amount of white powder residue on it.
At that time, the citation said, Eckart ordered all three passengers out of the vehicle to conduce a search of the car.
Under the driver seat, according to the citation, Eckart located three plastic bags, two of which contained what appeared to be a substantial amount of methamphetamine.
The third bag contained a secondary plastic baggie, the citation said, which was tied at the end and contained a white powder substance believed to be fentanyl weighing approximately 6 grams.
Under the front passenger seat, the citation said, Eckart located a purple velvet Crown Royal bag containing a large bag of white powder substance, a spoon, a small plastic bag containing a small amount of white crystal substance and a blue pill bottle which displayed no label and contained approximately 12 unstamped pills.
In the back passenger floorboard, according to the citation, Eckart discovered another small bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Inside the center console, the citation said, Eckart discovered a small pink clutch bag containing another plastic bag which contained a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Several pieces of tin foil displaying burn marks were found throughout the vehicle, according to the citation, which is indicative that the foil was used to consume illicit drugs via inhalation.
In a purse identified as belonging to Mounts, the citation said, Eckart discovered approximately $500 in cash and another digital scale which displayed a white powder residue.
Hegedus and Layne identified all of the drugs as belonging to Mounts, the citation said.
Hegedus and Layne told Eckart Mounts began to hide drugs under her seat, according to the citation, as well as hand the Crown Royal bag and a small bag of methamphetamine to Hegedus while telling him to hide the drugs.
All three occupants concurred that Hegedus threw the small bag of methamphetamine in the back seat at Layne in an attempt to hide it.
Mounts maintained her innocence throughout questioning, the citation said, and advised that the drugs must have already been in the car and that the vehicle belongs to Hegedus.
Hegedus confirmed the vehicle is his, Eckart wrote.
Mounts and Hegedus were transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hegedus was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Mounts was also charged with traffic charges.