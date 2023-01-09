A Pike County man was recently arrested on several charges, including fleeing or evading police, after Kentucky State Police responded to a suspicious vehicle.
According to the arrest citation, KSP Trooper N. Taylor observed a green passenger vehicle with two males inside parked in a wide spot with no residence near the area.
Upon making contact with the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Mitchell Looney, 41, of Motley Road, Feds Creek, Taylor wrote, he observed Looney slurring his words and having droopy eyelids.
In plain view, the citation said, Taylor observed a small plastic bag of crystal-like substance in the floor of the vehicle.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, Taylor wrote, Looney put the vehicle in drive and began fleeing.
Taylor got behind the vehicle and activated his lights and sirens, the citation said, however Looney still failed to stop.
Looney drove through residence’s front yards, Taylor wrote, at a high rate of speed for that area.
The vehicle then became stuck on a muddy road, according to the citation, and Taylor again ordered Looney out of the vehicle.
Looney finally placed the vehicle in park and complied with Taylor’s commands, the citation said, and was subsequently handcuffed and placed inside Taylor’s vehicle.
Looney was so intoxicated, Taylor wrote, that he required assistance to walk to the cruiser.
Once Looney was secured in the cruiser, the citation said, Taylor searched inside the vehicle where he located a crystal-like substance in a small plastic bag along with two glass pipes.
Looney was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center of charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), probation violation, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.