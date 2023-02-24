A Pike County man was arrested recently after Kentucky State Police said, they responded to a call in the Virgie area in reference to a woman being stabbed.
According to a citation written by KSP Trooper Braxton Whitmore, KSP Post 9 received a call in the early morning hours of Feb. 23 from a woman who alleged a male subject in the home stabbed her.
Before his arrival to the home, Whitmore wrote, KSP dispatchers had an open line to the female victim through which they could hear a male subject in the background forcing her to be quiet and turn the lights off so it appeared no one was home.
Upon Whitmore’s arrival on the scene, the citation said, he noticed there were no lights on in the home.
Whitmore knocked on the door and announced himself as, “Trooper Whitmore with the Kentucky State Police,” several times. However, he wrote, the subject failed to open the door.
Dispatchers with KSP advised Whitmore that they could hear radio chatter from his portal radio from inside the home through the open line they had with the victim, the citation said.
Moments later, according to the citation, a male subject, later identified as Johnny W. Gibson, 49, of Left Fork Long Fork, Virgie, opened the door.
Once the door was opened, the citation said, Whitmore observed a female laying on the couch with a belt and bandages wrapped around her leg using it as a tourniquet. Whitmore observed blood on the couch, cover and floor where the female was laying.
Whitmore then detained Gibson, he wrote.
Lifeguard Ambulance Service arrived quickly, the citation said, and placed a tourniquet on the victim’s leg.
Gibson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree assault.