Kentucky State Police said they have a suspect in custody related to a fatal shooting at Phelps May 11.
According to Kentucky State Police Spokesman Trooper Michael Coleman, at approximately 8 a.m., KSP Post 9 received a call reporting a shooting in the Phelps community.
Upon arrival at the scene, Coleman said, troopers and investigators found a man dead.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., Coleman said, a suspect was taken into custody without incident at a residence less than 5 miles from the scene.
Further details, including the names of those involved, will be released later.