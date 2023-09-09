Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash which killed a Pike County man.
According to a statement from KSP, at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 7, the agency’s Pikeville Post was notified of a two-vehicle fatal collision on U.S. 23 in Pikeville.
Through investigation, the statement said, troopers discovered that Shawn McGinnis, 30, of Tomahawk, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle collided with the rear of a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Herman Coleman, 66, of Pikeville.
Coleman, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s office.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and under the direction of KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Mark Branham, who was assisted on the scene by KSP personnel, the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.