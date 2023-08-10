Kentucky State Police are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred in Elkhorn City.
According to a statement, KSP Post 9 received a 911 call on Aug. 9 reporting a stabbing in the Elkhorn City area.
The statement said investigators responded to a residence on Marrowbone Creek Road and discovered a man had suffered a stab wound.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated Jeffery Coleman, 42, of Shelbiana, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital to seek medical attention.
The investigation will be presented to a Pike County grand jury, the statement said.
Det. Tony Tackett is leading the investigation and was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.