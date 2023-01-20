Kentucky State Police reported that two people died as a result of injuries suffered in a recent crash in Pike County.
According to a statement from KSP, at approximately 4:27 p.m. Jan. 8, the agency received a 911 call reporting a collision on Ky. 194 East at Meta.
Through the investigation, the statement said, troopers determined that Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps, was driving a 2019 Toyota Rav4 and attempted to turn on Ky. 194 from U.S. 119. As her vehicle crossed the westbound lane, the statement said, the Rav4 entered into the path of a 2023 Mack dump truck driven by Richard Mullins, 40, of Hardy.
Tabitha Vanhorn and her passenger, Michael Kyle Vanhorn, 43, were transported from the scene for medical treatment and later died as a result of their injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper James Cress.
Cress was assisted by KSP Post 9 personnel, Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement, the Johns Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.