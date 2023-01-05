A Pike County man was arrested on felony charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he fled from a trooper in a stolen vehicle before crashing.
According to an arrest citation written by KPS Trooper Braxton Whitmore, on Dec. 29, he was parked on the future U.S. 460 near the lower Wolfpit exit when he saw a 2017 Cadillac ATS with only one headlight coming from upper Wolfpit.
Whitmore wrote that he initatied his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the driver, later identified as Derek Nunemaker, 29, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, failed to yield and began to flee.
Whitmore wrote that speeds in the pursuit reached 114 mph and, during the course of the chase, dispatched informed him Whitmore the Cadillac was reported stolen.
Nunemaker, the citation said, took the Marrowbone Creek Exit at a high rate of speed, running several vehicles off of the roadway.
When Nunemaker reached the intersection of Ky. 195 and U.S. 460 at Marrowbone, the citation said, he lost control of the vehicle, exited the right side of the roadway, drove through a grassy ditch and then struck a power pole.
Whitmore wrote that Nunemaker, who the trooper knew had existing arrest warrants, had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and was arrested and taken to Pikeville Medical Center.
The citation said Nunemaker was then transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where he was cahrged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), receiving stolen property and traffic charges.