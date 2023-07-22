Kentucky State Police (KSP) need your help but this time, it doesn’t involve a crime.
The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is once again hosting their annual calendar contest for the best looking cruiser and the winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.
KSP has placed in the top three spots in the past four years, winning the contest in 2021 and 2022.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged all citizens to vote for the KSP.
“KSP works everyday to create a safer Kentucky and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection,” Beshear said.
This year, KSP incorporated a way to share their 75th anniversary celebration in the backdrop of Kentucky’s heart and soul — Coal Country.
In the submitted photo, the KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser.
The photo was taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Company located in Hazard, in Perry County, Kentucky.
According to Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9 in Pikeville, voting began on July 17 and runs through July 31.
The top 13 finishers will earn a spot in the calendar.
To vote, go to, www.americanassociationofstatetroopers.org.