KSP: Detroit man arrested in Pike on meth, fentanyl trafficking charges

A Detroit man was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl after Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant regarding a FedEx package sent to Aflex Bottom Road in the Belfry area.
According to an arrest citation written by Trooper J. Richardson, while serving the search warrant on Feb. 1, officers found approximately 1 pound of suspected methamphetamine and a “large quantity” of white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl.
Detectives and troopers arrived on scene at Aflex Bottom Road, the citation said, and made contact with a male who was sitting inside a Jeep directly beside the residence.
When questioned, the male, later identified as Marques A. Yeldell, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, only advised officers that he was waiting for a female, the citation said.
Later, Richardson wrote, Yeldell refused to answer any questions and make any statements.
Detectives were informed that Yeldell had been sitting inside the Jeep for around three days, according to the citation, waiting for someone to bring him something.
It was determined, the citation said, that Yeldell did not live at the residence.
It was also determined, Richardson wrote, that Yeldell had a nationwide, full-extradition warrant from Michigan.
Yeldell was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and being a fugitive from another state.