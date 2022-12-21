Kentucky State Police said in a statement they are investigating a death in Pike County suspected to be the result of foul play.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, the agency launched the investigation after receiving a call reporting a burglary in progress just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 18 at Marrowbone Creek Road.
Troopers responded to the scene, the statement said, and found the homeowner — Timothy Justice, 60 — dead. Justice’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The statement said the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by Det. Joseph Coleman, who was assisted at the scene by Post 9 personnel.