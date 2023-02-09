Two Pike County residents are behind bars on trafficking charges after, Kentucky State Police say, troopers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a large sum of cash during a traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation in the case, Trooper Brennan Eckart assisted Trooper Zachary Burgess in conducting a traffic stop Feb. 4 on Ky. 632 in the Phelps community.
Trooper Burgess, the citation said, conducted the stop after running the plates of a gray 2002 Tahoe and learning the vehicle was not registered and is title only.
Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Eckart wrote, both individuals advised that they had active warrants out for their arrests.
The individuals were identified as Justin Tackett, 36, of Barrenshee, Freeburn and Megan Cox, 38, of Smith Fork Road, Phelps.
Both occupants were known through tips as potential drug traffickers in and around the Phelps community, Eckart wrote.
Upon exiting the vehicle, according to the citation, troopers asked if Tackett or Cox had any illegal substances or weapons on their person to which Tackett answered, “Yes.”
Tackett then removed a plastic bag from his right from pants pocket, the citation said, which contained a large amount of a crystal substance identified as methamphetamine by Tackett.
Also discovered on Tackett’s person, Eckart wrote, was $295 in cash, ten plastic baggies that had not yet been sealed or used and a small battery.
The battery, according to the citation, resembled “hide away batteries,” which are hollow batteries with a screw top often used to contain illegal drugs.
The battery did, in fact, unscrew and contained a small amount of gray powder substance identified by Tackett as, “maybe fentanyl.”
Cox consented to a search of her purse as she was placed under arrest, Eckart wrote, where troopers discovered a plastic straw cut very short, later identified by Cox as being used to consume drugs, along with pieces of aluminum foil and a small glass vial containing a small amount of white powder substance.
When asked, the citation said, Cox stated that she did not know what the substance was but advised that it may be either methamphetamine or heroin.
Also in the purse, Eckart wrote, troopers discovered a small plastic bag containing white oval pills, later confirmed by Cox to be Gabapentin.
Troopers also located cash in Cox’s purse, according to the citation, in the amount of $1,466.
Cox stated that the cash was from her son’s disability check, the citation said, which she claimed to have recently cashed.
Tackett was arrested on charges of flagrant non-support, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense.
Cox was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, second-offense.
Both individuals were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. The methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash from both parties were seized and placed into evidence, the citation said.