A Pike County child was killed in an ATV collision this week.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, Post 9 Pikeville, the wreck occurred shortly before 10 p.m. June 15 on the Hillbilly ATV Trail system in the Dorton community.
The statement said the initial investigation indicates Jeremy Griffey, 25, of Ashcamp, was operating a Honda ATV when the ATV overturned.
A three-year-old passenger on the ATV was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Mark Branham.