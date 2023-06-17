Kentucky State Police Post 9 Pikeville are preparing for their third annual car show to raise money for their Shop with a Trooper program.
The show was originally scheduled for May 13, but was postponed due to a forecast of severe weather on that day.
Now, KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Michael Coleman said, the show will be held June 24 at the parking lot of United Medical and Community Trust Bank in Coal Run (the old Walmart location).
Coleman said there will be several categories this year for both cars and trucks.
“We’ll have a top 25 and multiple different classes like best truck, best Chevy, best Mopar and of course best of show along with several door prizes,” Coleman said. “The main thing is the weather conditions the day of the show because when you plan an event such as this, it really comes down to the weather as we have seen.”
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m., with judging to immediately follow and the trophies awarded around 2 p.m. For more information you can contact Coleman at, (606) 671-1963, or email him at, michaelj.coleman@ky.gov.
“I would suggest folks to come early, register, look at all the other vehicles and get a good parking space,” Coleman said. “All vehicles are welcome and the registration fee is $20.00 so come out and help support the Shop with a Trooper program.”
The Shop with a Trooper program is a long tradition for the KSP.
Each year, troopers from Post 9 go shopping with deserving children from the community.
After the shopping is finished, the children get to enjoy lunch with the troopers who work in their communities.
The children are provided with a ham and food basket to ensure they have a Christmas dinner with their families.
“This is only made possible by local donors and fundraising events such as the KSP outdoor car show,” Coleman said.