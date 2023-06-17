Kentucky State Police said a man and woman were killed in a crash in Pikeville June 12.
KSP Pikeville Post said in a statement the agency was notified of a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 8:50 p.m. on June 12.
The collision occurred on East Shelbiana Road in Pikeville.
Upon arrival and through investigation, the statement said, troopers discovered 61-year-old Robin Chaney of Pikeville was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 51-year-old Anthony Epling of Pikeville.
haney and Epling were pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Det. Joshua Scott.
Scott was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.