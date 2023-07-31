Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville said in a statement July 31 the agency is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was located in the Jonancy community of Pike County.
The statement said the agency received a call at 6:24 July 30 in which the caller advised a possible deceased male had been located.
KSP investigators responded to the area.
The statement said the initial investigation indicated a Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek, was located in a stream near Ky. 610 West in the Jonancy community. Worrix’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The cause of death is under investigation, the statement said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Joseph Coleman, who was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.