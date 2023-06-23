Kentucky Power officials told a Kentucky legislative committee recently that increased costs are driving their request to be granted a revenue increase by the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
During the June 8 Natural Resources and Energy Interim Joint Committee meeting, officials from the company discussed their plans following the failed merger with Liberty.
Kentucky Power President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy Wiseman told the committee that part of that plan is filing a rate study with the Kentucky Public Service Commission proposing a 13.6 percent revenue increase.
In the last 15 years, Wiseman said, due to loss of population, Kentucky Power has lost more than 11,000 customers.
This, she said, has led to increased costs for the company to serve their customers.
“Loss of load directly correlates to increased rates for remaining customers,” said Wiseman.
Additionally, Wiseman said, Kentucky Power customers use more power than the average customer.
“In some ways, (they use) 50 percent more,” said Wiseman. “And I think that’s due to housing and the heating and cooling systems they use.”
In efforts to help customers keep costs down, Wiseman said, Kentucky Power has customer service employees who can come to an individual’s home and assess the issues with energy efficiency.
Further, she continued, the company is working on reintroducing energy efficiency programs.
However, Sen. Robin Webb said during the hearing that those programs won’t help as long as customers don’t have the money to fix the issues.
“An audit doesn’t do any good if you don’t have the money to fix it,” said Webb. “And our people are going to die; and we’ve got to come up with better answers.”
Wiseman said the company is “acutely aware” of the systemic issues in Eastern Kentucky and they are working to balance what they invest in infrastructure with their rates.
Amy Elliot, Kentucky Power external affairs manager, said during the hearing the company is doing everything they can to mitigate rates for their customers.
“We are sensitive to the financial hardships our customers are experiencing,” said Elliot. “And we want to use all the tools that we can to mitigate the hardships of paying their bills.”
For instance, Elliot said, the company will be extending the grace period from 15 to 21 days.
Additionally, Wiseman said, Kentucky Power will be focusing on their low income programs, securitization, economic development, energy efficiency and partnering to improve the region.
It has been three years since Kentucky Power filed a rate case, Wiseman said.
On June 29, she said, the company will file the rate case along with securitization.
Securitization, Wiseman said, will reduce the amount of the rate increase for residential customers.
“There are savings with securitization and we will maximize those benefits,” said Wiseman. “But the case will still be an increase.”