Kentucky Power’s proposal to raise rates drew intervenors and and has continued to draw public comments as it progresses toward its hearing before the Kentucky Public Service Commission in November.
In the case, originally filed in June, Kentucky Power is asking the PSC to be able to institute several changes, including rate increases of 18.3 percent for residential service, 8.6 percent for industrial general service and 12.8 percent for general service.
The case is scheduled to be heard by the PSC on Nov. 28 and, since the filing was made, groups from the areas of business, government and social services.
Those organizations being granted intervenor status are:
• Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office;
• SWV Kentucky, a steel manufacturing company in Ashland;
• Walmart;
• A group of organizations, including Mountain Association, the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and the Kentucky Solar Energy Society; and
• The Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers.
As intervenors, the organizations and businesses can request information from Kentucky Power and present evidence and testimony in the case.
The PSC set an Aug. 3 deadline to file motions to intervene.
While the deadline for becoming an intervenor in the case has passed, public comments continue to be accepted in the case.
Numerous individuals have submitted comments, and included in those is a resolution approved by the Pike County Fiscal Court opposing the increase which alleges the rate hike is “egregious profiteering” and will result in an increase in deaths in the citizenry.
Public comments are continuing to be accepted. To submit a public comment in the case, visit, psc.ky.gov/Case/PublicComments/2023-00159.