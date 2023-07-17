Kentucky Power has named its vice president of external affairs and customer service. Amy Elliott took on the role effective Friday, June 30.
As vice president, according to a statement from Kentucky Power, Elliott will oversee the economic development, communications, customer service and external affairs teams for the company. She is replacing Cindy Wiseman who worked the last five years in that role. Wiseman was named president and COO of the company in April.
“Amy is a strong leader who is truly enthusiastic about customer care, which is the overarching responsibility in this important role,” said Wiseman, “Her well-rounded expertise, plus her ability to build solid relationships, will be invaluable as she oversees our efforts in external affairs, customer service, corporate communications and economic development.”
Elliott began working for the company in 2008 in the regulatory compliance and rates business unit. Her most recent position was external affairs manager and lobbyist in which she spent the last five years. Prior to joining American Electric Power, Elliott worked as an insurance consultant and for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
“It’s a great privilege to take on the role of vice president over these important departments,” said Elliott. “I’m excited about the team I get to work with and look forward to many significant successes to come for both our employees and the customers we serve.”
Elliott holds a B.A. in Economics from Transylvania University; an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst; and has completed the Economic Development certification through the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.