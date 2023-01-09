The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Senator Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.
Wheeler, according to a statement from KLC, included language in Senate Bill 124 that provides options for municipalities to protect city streets from overweight vehicles.
KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney thanked Wheeler for his support.
“We appreciate Senator Wheeler’s willingness to discuss ways to make our cities safer,” he said. “Cities are where most Kentuckians live and work, and they are continuing to grow and add jobs. It is vital that measures passed in Frankfort give city officials the ability to govern at the local level so they can continue to build strong communities.”
“Cities are a vital part of the commonwealth,” Wheeler said in the statement. “and I am grateful to the Kentucky League of Cities for advocating on behalf of the cities in my district and those across the state. I thank them for this award and look forward to continuing to work in the 2023 session on ways to grow and strengthen our communities.”
KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll pointed out that cities are responsible for thousands of miles of public streets.
“The language Senator Wheeler added to Senate Bill 124 will help cities protect public streets from excessive wear and tear,” she remarked. “Cities maintain more than 10,000 miles of public roadways with diminishing state and federal funding. The ability to regulate which streets and bridges the heaviest vehicles can utilize will help city officials protect vital thoroughfares.”